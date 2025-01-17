Man charged with murder of 19-year-old has case dropped facing no further action

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 17th Jan 2025, 17:22 BST
Updated 17th Jan 2025, 17:23 BST
A man who had previously been charged with murdering a 19-year-old has had the case against him dropped.

Jack Connor Hibberd, 18, of no fixed abode, who was previously charged with the murder of Tawana Choruma, 19, has been released without further action in relation to the charge against him.

The police were called just before 6:30pm on Wednesday, December 18 to reports of a man with a stab wound in Station Road, Netley. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services and members of the public, Tawana Choruma,19, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses
Police are appealing for witnesses

An 18-year-old man from Southampton has also today been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery in connection with the ongoing investigation. He remains in police custody at this time.

Dominic Adedamole Adeyemi, 18, of Holmes Close in Netley Abbey was charged with Tawana’s murder and remains remanded in custody, ahead of a trial due to start at Southampton Crown Court on Monday, June 2.

