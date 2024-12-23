Two teenagers charged with murder following stabbing of 19-year-old in Netley

Two teenagers have been charged with murder following the stabbing of a 19-year-old in Hampshire last week.

Dominic Adedamole Adeyemi, 18, of Holmes Close in Netley Abbey, and Jack Connor Hibberd, 18, of no fixed abode, have been charged with murder following the stabbing of Tawana Choruma, 19, in Netley last week. The police were alerted to the incident on Wednesday, December 18 just before 6.30pm with Tawana pronounced dead at the scene.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Two men have been charged in connection with the murder of Tawana Choruma, 19, in Netley. They have been remanded in custody and are due to appear before Southampton Magistrates Court today (Monday, December 23).”

The two teenagers were not the only arrests made relating to the incident. The police spokesperson added: “ On Sunday, December 22, a 51-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. He has been released on conditional bail.

“Another 18-year-old man from Southampton, who was arrested on suspicion of murder and possessing stolen property, has been released on police bail.

“A 36-year-old woman from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, no further action has been taken for this offence. The woman was also arrested for possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class B and possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. She has been released on conditional bail.”

