Man charged with sexually assaulting woman during alleged attack
A man has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman during an alleged attack at an address.
Shilon Miah, has been charged with assaulting a female aged 13 or over by penetration with a part of the body, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
It follows an incident at an address in Southampton on Thursday 28 April 2022. The victim is a woman aged in her 20s.
Miah, of Desborough Road, Eastleigh, was also charged with escaping lawful custody following an incident on Derby Road, Eastleigh, on Monday 28 April.
Miah appeared at Southampton Magistrates’ Court where he was remanded in custody to next appear at Southampton Crown Court on Friday 30 May.