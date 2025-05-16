Man caught with shotgun, gunpowder and ammunition dies after fall in Portsmouth

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 16th May 2025, 17:03 BST
A man caught by police with a metal shotgun, gunpowder and ammunition has died after a fall.

Portsmouth Coroner’s Courtplaceholder image
Portsmouth Coroner’s Court

Neil Blackman, 59, died from “traumatic head and neck injuries” after a “fall from height”, an inquest heard.

Portsmouth Coroner’s Court was told he suffered the fatal injuries in Portsmouth on April 20 during a preliminary hearing. The full hearing will take place on March 18 next year.

The deceased was spared jail for firearm offences when he was handed an eight-month jail term suspended for two years in November 2023.

Hampshire police said in September 2023: “Neil Blackman’s St Michaels Road home in Locks Heath was raided by police on the morning of Friday 8 September where they seized a firearm, ammunition, gunpowder, knives, and a number of firearm component parts including a silencer.”

