Man caught with shotgun, gunpowder and ammunition dies after fall in Portsmouth

A man caught by police with a metal shotgun, gunpowder and ammunition has died after a fall.

Portsmouth Coroner’s Court

Neil Blackman, 59, died from “traumatic head and neck injuries” after a “fall from height”, an inquest heard.

Portsmouth Coroner’s Court was told he suffered the fatal injuries in Portsmouth on April 20 during a preliminary hearing. The full hearing will take place on March 18 next year.

The deceased was spared jail for firearm offences when he was handed an eight-month jail term suspended for two years in November 2023.

Hampshire police said in September 2023: “Neil Blackman’s St Michaels Road home in Locks Heath was raided by police on the morning of Friday 8 September where they seized a firearm, ammunition, gunpowder, knives, and a number of firearm component parts including a silencer.”