Waitrose: Man named and charged with stealing booze from Gosport store four times
A man has been charged with stealing alcohol from a shop four times.
Martin Airey, 36, of no fixed abode, is due in court later this month in relation to the shoplifting offences. Police received four reports of booze being stolen from the Waitrose store in Stoke Road, Gosport.
Airey is charged with the theft of £202 worth of alcohol on January 22, the theft of £87.60 of booze on January 23, a theft totalling £96 of drink on January 29 and stealing £141 of alcohol on January 31.
Gosport Police reported on Facebook: "He was bailed with conditions to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court on February 26."