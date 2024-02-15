Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Martin Airey, 36, of no fixed abode, is due in court later this month in relation to the shoplifting offences. Police received four reports of booze being stolen from the Waitrose store in Stoke Road, Gosport.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Airey is charged with the theft of £202 worth of alcohol on January 22, the theft of £87.60 of booze on January 23, a theft totalling £96 of drink on January 29 and stealing £141 of alcohol on January 31.