Mubarak Ibrehim denies raping woman near Portsmouth Combined Court Centre and voyeurism charge
Mubarak Ibrehim, 25, of St Helen’s Parade, Southsea, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court accused of attacking a woman in her 20s at the back of Portsmouth Combined Court Centre in Alec Rose Lane between 3am and 4am on Wednesday, June 11.
A police cordon and force car were spotted by the prison van entrance as a rape investigation was launched after the incident was reported. Two days later police arrested Ibrehim before he was charged.
After a previous hearing was adjourned, Ibrehim today denied charges of rape and voyeurism during the hearing.
The defendant, wearing a grey tracksuit top, was again remanded in custody and will now reappear before Portsmouth Crown Court on December 8 for trial.
Police previously said: “Officers investigating the rape of a woman in Portsmouth have charged a man. This follows a report that between 3am and 4am on Wednesday 11 June, a woman in her 20s was raped on Alec Rose Lane. The victim is being supported by specialist officers.”