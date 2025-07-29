Mubarak Ibrehim denies raping woman near Portsmouth Combined Court Centre and voyeurism charge

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 29th Jul 2025, 10:58 BST
A man has denied voyeurism and raping a woman near a Portsmouth court building.

Mubarak Ibrehim, 25, of St Helen’s Parade, Southsea, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court accused of attacking a woman in her 20s at the back of Portsmouth Combined Court Centre in Alec Rose Lane between 3am and 4am on Wednesday, June 11.

Police cordon where alleged rape took place at Portsmouth Combined Court Centre placeholder image
Police cordon where alleged rape took place at Portsmouth Combined Court Centre | Solace Chivers

A police cordon and force car were spotted by the prison van entrance as a rape investigation was launched after the incident was reported. Two days later police arrested Ibrehim before he was charged.

After a previous hearing was adjourned, Ibrehim today denied charges of rape and voyeurism during the hearing.

The defendant, wearing a grey tracksuit top, was again remanded in custody and will now reappear before Portsmouth Crown Court on December 8 for trial.

Police previously said: “Officers investigating the rape of a woman in Portsmouth have charged a man. This follows a report that between 3am and 4am on Wednesday 11 June, a woman in her 20s was raped on Alec Rose Lane. The victim is being supported by specialist officers.”

