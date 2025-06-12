Southsea man Mubarak Ibrehim in court over rape and voyeurism near Portsmouth court building
Mubarak Ibrehim, of St Helen’s Parade, appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court accused of attacking a female in her 20s at the back of Portsmouth Combined Court Centre in Alec Rose Lane between 3am and 4am on Wednesday, June 11.
A police cordon and car was spotted on Wednesday by the prison van parking entrance to the building as a rape investigation was launched. Two days later police said they had arrested a man, 25, over the incident - with Ibrehim now charged.
During the appearance in court, the defendant was remanded in custody and will now appear before Portsmouth Crown Court on July 14. No pleas were entered.
A police spokesperson said: “Officers investigating the rape of a woman in Portsmouth have charged a man. Following enquiries, 25-year-old Mubarak Ibrehim, of St Helen’s Parade, Southsea, has been charged with rape and voyeurism.
“He has been remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Monday (June 16).”