Family pay tribute to "loving friend, father and husband" who died after being hit by Porsche in Hampshire
and live on Freeview channel 276
Adrian Blake, 62, passed away from his injuries following a collision on February 24. Emergency services scrambled to New Street, Andover, at 1.45pm after the cyclist was struck down by a Porsche Panamera.
Mr Blake, of Andover, was rushed to Southampton General Hospital for treatment, but later died. As previously reported in The News, Mr Blake passed away after suffering a "life-threatening" head injury. His family are being supported by specialist officers and have released a statement via Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.
They said: "A loving friend, father and husband 'til the very end, taken from us far too soon, shattering our lives and many others in the process." Police are continuing to investigate the incident and establish what happened.
Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting 44240081152. Reports can also be submitted online via the police website.