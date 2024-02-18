News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Man dies after being hit by Audi in Petersfield as police search for key witness

A man has died after being hit by a car - with police appealing to talk to a key witness.
By Freddie Webb
Published 18th Feb 2024, 09:55 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The pedestrian, in his 40s, was struck by an Audi on Friday night (February 16). Police and paramedics rushed to the scene just after 11pm in Winchester Road, Petersfield.

The collision took place in Winchester Road, Petersfield. Picture: Google Street View.The collision took place in Winchester Road, Petersfield. Picture: Google Street View.
The collision took place in Winchester Road, Petersfield. Picture: Google Street View.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the collision only involved a pedestrian and a red Audi A1. "Sadly, the pedestrian, a man in his 40s, died after being taken to hospital," they added.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Officers are investigating the exact circumstances of the collision. We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, in particular anyone with dash cam footage. They also wish to hear from a man who was pushing a silver BMX and dressed in dark clothing, who may have witnessed the incident."

Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting 44240070030. Reports can also be submitted online via the police website.

Related topics:PoliceParamedicsHospital