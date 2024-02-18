Man dies after being hit by Audi in Petersfield as police search for key witness
The pedestrian, in his 40s, was struck by an Audi on Friday night (February 16). Police and paramedics rushed to the scene just after 11pm in Winchester Road, Petersfield.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the collision only involved a pedestrian and a red Audi A1. "Sadly, the pedestrian, a man in his 40s, died after being taken to hospital," they added.
"Officers are investigating the exact circumstances of the collision. We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, in particular anyone with dash cam footage. They also wish to hear from a man who was pushing a silver BMX and dressed in dark clothing, who may have witnessed the incident."
Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting 44240070030. Reports can also be submitted online via the police website.