Learner driver and passenger have miraculous escape after crashing Mini in difficult Hampshire weather

Two people miraculously escaped unharmed after crashing their car in difficult road conditions.
By Freddie Webb
Published 18th Feb 2024, 09:34 GMT
They lost control of their Mini and plunged into a ditch in Romsey on Friday night (February 16).

Two people escaped unharmed following a crash in Romsey. Picture: Hampshire police.Two people escaped unharmed following a crash in Romsey. Picture: Hampshire police.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Roads Policing Unit said the route they were travelling on was very wet and the driver - who had recently passed their test - did not adapt to the environment.

They reported on Facebook: "The driver and passenger from this car somehow walked away uninjured from this crash in Romsey.

"The driver had only recently passed their test and clearly had not adapted their driving to the road or weather conditions."

