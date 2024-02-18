Learner driver and passenger have miraculous escape after crashing Mini in difficult Hampshire weather
They lost control of their Mini and plunged into a ditch in Romsey on Friday night (February 16).
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Roads Policing Unit said the route they were travelling on was very wet and the driver - who had recently passed their test - did not adapt to the environment.
They reported on Facebook: "The driver and passenger from this car somehow walked away uninjured from this crash in Romsey.
"The driver had only recently passed their test and clearly had not adapted their driving to the road or weather conditions."