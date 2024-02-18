Watch more of our videos on Shots!

They lost control of their Mini and plunged into a ditch in Romsey on Friday night (February 16).

Two people escaped unharmed following a crash in Romsey. Picture: Hampshire police.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Roads Policing Unit said the route they were travelling on was very wet and the driver - who had recently passed their test - did not adapt to the environment.

They reported on Facebook: "The driver and passenger from this car somehow walked away uninjured from this crash in Romsey.