Elderly man dies on Portsmouth seafront with police and paramedics rushing to his aid
Police and paramedics were called to Eastney Esplanade this afternoon following several reports from the public.
Medical assistance was given to the 78-year-old, but he passed away at the scene.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said: "We attended Eastney Esplanade in Southsea, along with our colleagues from South Central Ambulance Service, after receiving reports just after 12:30pm on Thursday, March 21, following the concern for the welfare of a 78 year-old man.
"Officers and paramedics provided medical support, but the man subsequently died. His family has been informed." The spokeswoman said the death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file is being prepared for the coroner.