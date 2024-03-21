Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police and paramedics were called to Eastney Esplanade this afternoon following several reports from the public.

Emergency personnel were deployed to Eastney Esplanade in Southsea. A 78-year-old male died at the scene.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Medical assistance was given to the 78-year-old, but he passed away at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said: "We attended Eastney Esplanade in Southsea, along with our colleagues from South Central Ambulance Service, after receiving reports just after 12:30pm on Thursday, March 21, following the concern for the welfare of a 78 year-old man.