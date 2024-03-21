Man accused of assisting an offender in Gosport murder probe appears in court

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Levi Kent, 22, of Gosport, died form his injuries after police found him seriously assaulted in Keyes Road, Bridgemary, on November 24. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary/Sarah Standing.

The police were called to Keyes Road in Bridgemary at 2.32am on November 24, 2023, after 22-year-old Levi had been seriously assaulted in the area. He subsequently died from his injuries.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Figgins, 63, of St Ann’s Crescent in Gosport, was previously charged with two counts of assisting an offender. He appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday) where the case was listed for trial at Portsmouth Crown Court on April 24. He was granted condition bail not to contact Peter West.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aiden West, 24, of Tudor Close in Gosport, has been charged with murder, robbery and possession of a bladed article. Sarah Flynn, 36, of James Close in Gosport, has been charged with assisting an offender.

Joanne West, 45, of no fixed abode, has also been charged with two counts of assisting an offender. Peter West, 42, of Fisgard Road in Gosport, has been charged with two counts of assisting an offender. Liam Savage, 37, of Trinity Green in Gosport, has been charged with two counts of assisting an offender. Mark Phillips, 56, of Gilbert Close in Gosport, has been charged with perverting the course of justice and witness intimidation.