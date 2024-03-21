Man accused of assisting an offender in Gosport murder probe appears in court
and live on Freeview channel 276
The police were called to Keyes Road in Bridgemary at 2.32am on November 24, 2023, after 22-year-old Levi had been seriously assaulted in the area. He subsequently died from his injuries.
Michael Figgins, 63, of St Ann’s Crescent in Gosport, was previously charged with two counts of assisting an offender. He appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday) where the case was listed for trial at Portsmouth Crown Court on April 24. He was granted condition bail not to contact Peter West.
Seven other people were previously charged as part of the investigation. Tommy West, 18, of Fisgard Road in Gosport, has been charged with murder, robbery and possession of a bladed article.
Aiden West, 24, of Tudor Close in Gosport, has been charged with murder, robbery and possession of a bladed article. Sarah Flynn, 36, of James Close in Gosport, has been charged with assisting an offender.
Joanne West, 45, of no fixed abode, has also been charged with two counts of assisting an offender. Peter West, 42, of Fisgard Road in Gosport, has been charged with two counts of assisting an offender. Liam Savage, 37, of Trinity Green in Gosport, has been charged with two counts of assisting an offender. Mark Phillips, 56, of Gilbert Close in Gosport, has been charged with perverting the course of justice and witness intimidation.
A trial date has been set at Portsmouth Crown Court for June 24.