"Beautiful" woman found dead in Waterlooville is named as murder probe continues
Police have revealed that “devoted mother and grandmother” Annette Mills, 57, was the person found dead inside an address in Delphi Way, Crookhorn, Waterlooville, on Sunday February 11 at 4.52pm.
A 37-year-old man from Waterlooville was arrested on suspicion of murder and has been bailed with conditions until May 11 while police “enquiries continue”. A spokesperson added: “Our investigation into the circumstances of her death is ongoing. A post mortem examination was inconclusive.”
Today her family has paid tribute to her saying: “Our whole family is devastated and heartbroken by the sudden loss of our mum and daughter, Annette. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. Our lives will never be the same. Rest in peace our beautiful angel."
The Neighbourhood Policing Team is continuing to carry out patrols in the area and anyone with any concerns or information can speak to these uniformed officers or can call 101 quoting 44240062203, the force added.