"Beautiful" woman found dead in Waterlooville is named as murder probe continues

A woman whose death led to a man being arrested on suspicion of murder has now been named for the first time - with her family paying tribute to their “beautiful angel”.
By Steve Deeks
Published 19th Feb 2024, 11:21 GMT
Annette Mills. Pic: Hants police Annette Mills. Pic: Hants police
Annette Mills. Pic: Hants police

Police have revealed that “devoted mother and grandmother” Annette Mills, 57, was the person found dead inside an address in Delphi Way, Crookhorn, Waterlooville, on Sunday February 11 at 4.52pm.

A 37-year-old man from Waterlooville was arrested on suspicion of murder and has been bailed with conditions until May 11 while police “enquiries continue”. A spokesperson added: “Our investigation into the circumstances of her death is ongoing. A post mortem examination was inconclusive.”

Today her family has paid tribute to her saying: “Our whole family is devastated and heartbroken by the sudden loss of our mum and daughter, Annette. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. Our lives will never be the same. Rest in peace our beautiful angel."

The Neighbourhood Policing Team is continuing to carry out patrols in the area and anyone with any concerns or information can speak to these uniformed officers or can call 101 quoting 44240062203, the force added.

