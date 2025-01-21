Man dies 'unexpectedly' after collapsing at Ladbrokes betting shop
A man died “unexpectedly” at a gambling shop following a medical episode.
The man died at the scene after collapsing in Ladbrokes on Butts Road, Southampton, around 1pm on Monday.
Police and two ambulances attended but it was confirmed the man died at the scene. The bookies was closed off to the public after a cordon was set up.
A Hampshire police spokesperson said: "A file is being prepared for the coroner in connection with this unexpected death."