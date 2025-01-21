Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fundraiser to support the family of a “true Pompey fan” who collapsed and died before the start of Portsmouth’s match on Saturday has surpassed all expectations.

Alec Lumb was treated at Fratton Park ahead of the match with Middlesbrough but the club later confirmed he had died.

Tributes have since poured in from both Pompey and Middlesbrough fans following the sad turn of events that led to the start of the game being delayed for 35 minutes.

Now a fundraiser has been launched to support Alec’s family. Over £7,000 has already been raised of the £1,000 target with around 600 people donating to the cause - including Middlesbrough fans.

Alec Lumb | Go Fund Me/Family

Charlotte Davies, who organised the Go Fund Me, wrote: “I have set this page up to help the family of Alec Lumb who sadly passed away after collapsing at Fratton Park.

“I know there are so many people who have wanted to help in some way and pay their respects to Alec’s partner Sharon, daughters Shannan and Lauren and his beloved Grandchildren.

“Every donation will get entered into a draw for a signed Colby Bishop shirt, donated by Sports Gamer Pro. The draw will take place for all donations made up until Sunday 26 January at 2pm. Lets all come together for this true Blue. Donations can still be made after this date. Thank you for reading.”

She later added: “I am absolutely blown away at the generosity of you all. My aim was to help the family but I never in a million years expected this. I don’t know the family personally but they have told me they appreciate it so much. Just wow.”

A statement from Pompey previously said: "We are devastated to report that a Pompey fan has died following a medical emergency at Fratton Park. Despite the valiant attempts of the emergency services, the supporter unfortunately passed away.

"Next of kin are aware. Our sincere thoughts and condolences go out to the supporter's family and loved ones at this sad time."

To donate go to: www.gofundme.com/f/alec-lumb