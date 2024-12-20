Man embroiled in assisting Gosport murdering brothers is jailed

A man embroiled in assisting a pair of Gosport murdering brothers after a savage cocaine robbery has been jailed.

Michael Figgins | Hants police

Michael Figgins, 64, of St Ann's Crescent, has today been jailed for two years after he was found guilty of one charge of assisting an offender following the murder of Levi Kent on November 24 last year.

The result at Portsmouth Crown Court brings to a close the sentencing of defendants involved in the case. Figgins joins his step-son Peter West, 43, of Fisgard Road, who was also jailed for two years for assisting an offender in October.

Peter West’s son Tommy West, 18, of Fisgard Road, was locked up for life with a minimum term of 21 years for murder, robbery and possession of a blade in October. His half-brother Aiden West, 25, of Tudor Close, was also handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 28 years for murder and robbery.

Levi was repeatedly knifed by Tommy West when lured to shops behind Nobes Avenue shortly after 2am on November 24. The victim was stabbed in his Vauxhall Corsa before attempting to escape and crashing his car into a wall.

Tommy West (left) and Aiden West | | Hants police

Levi, who had refused to defer payment on a deal, was then chased into Keyes Road before he was set upon again. He died following a fatal blow to his heart amid six knife injuries.

On the morning after the murder, the attackers were picked up by Peter West and Figgins before being driven to various locations - enabling Tommy West to discard an Adidas top at a friend’s address in the process. Peter West would later drive Tommy West to a police station around 5pm that evening so he could hand himself in.

Tommy and Aiden’s mother Joanne West, 45, of no fixed address, was previously sentenced to 15 months and Sarah Flynn, 36, of James Close in Gosport, and Liam Savage, 38, of Trinity Green in Gosport, were sentenced to 12 months for assisting an offender.

Mark Phillips, 56, of Gilbert Close in Gosport, was given a six month sentence suspended for two years and told to complete 15 rehabilitation days for perverting the course of justice.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Gillooly, Senior Investigating Officer, said: “The sentencing of Michael Figgins now brings this case to a close, with eight people convicted and sentenced for the roles they played in Levi’s murder.

“Officers worked diligently to secure justice for Levi’s family, by ensuring that not only were the two people directly responsible for Levi’s death convicted, but also the network of other individuals who made efforts to assist the killers in evading capture, destroy evidence or seek refuge.

“Levi’s family have suffered immensely as a result of this tragedy, and I hope the conclusion of this case will now allow them to move forward. My thoughts remain with them and all who knew Levi.”