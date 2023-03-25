Man exposes himself to woman three times in busy street and chases male flower seller down road
A man exposed himself to a woman three times in a busy street and then chased a male flower seller down the road.
Police reported a 25-year-old man exposed himself on three occasions to a woman on Southampton High Street, near to Dolphin House, around 3.15pm on Friday. ‘It was also reported that he chased an unknown man, believed to be a flower seller,’ a police statement said.
A 25-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of outraging public decency. He has been released from custody on police bail.
Officers have conducted a number of enquiries and are now turning to the public for any information that may assist our investigation. ‘Were you in the area at the time? Perhaps you have mobile phone or CCTV footage? We are particularly keen to speak with the man who was chased by the suspect, as he may have phone footage that could help us,’ the statement added.
Call police on 101 quoting 44230117585.