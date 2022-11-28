Man faces court showdown over allegedly shoplifting and assaulting Tesco staff in Fareham
A MAN has been charged with assaulting Tesco staff in Fareham after allegedly stealing food and drink over the weekend.
Matthew York was arrested on Saturday in Tesco, Quay Street, after he allegedly assaulted a member of Tesco staff and a security worker. Police were told that the victims had tried to stop the man from leaving the store with food and drink that had allegedly not been paid for.
Officers attended and arrested 28-year-old who was subsequently charged with two counts of assault by beating, theft from a shop and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.
York, of Gosport Road in Fareham, was bailed with conditions to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on December 12.
