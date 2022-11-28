Matthew York was arrested on Saturday in Tesco, Quay Street, after he allegedly assaulted a member of Tesco staff and a security worker. Police were told that the victims had tried to stop the man from leaving the store with food and drink that had allegedly not been paid for.

Officers attended and arrested 28-year-old who was subsequently charged with two counts of assault by beating, theft from a shop and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

York, of Gosport Road in Fareham, was bailed with conditions to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on December 12.

