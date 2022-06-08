Billy Webb, 23, of Tiller Road, Waterlooville, admitted driving a heavy goods vehicle without due care and attention along Park House Farm Way, Havant, on December 22.

Webb pleaded guilty to failing to provide details and for failing to report a crash on the same occasion that caused damage to another vehicle.

He admitted driving with no licence or insurance.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Magistrates imposed a community order with 15 rehabilitation days.

He was banned from driving for 12 months.

Webb was told to pay a surcharge of £95 and costs of £85.

Kelly Attwood, 38, of Brookhouse Road, Farnborough, was convicted for failing to provide a breath specimen for police when she was stopped on May 2 last year in Dormington Road, Portsmouth.

The defendant was convicted of driving without a licence and insurance on the same day.

Attwood was caught driving a vehicle without the consent of the owner.

She failed to appear at court.

Magistrates imposed a jail term of 28 days suspended for 12 months.

She was also told to complete 15 rehabilitation days.

Attwood was banned from driving for 30 months.

She was told to pay a surcharge of £128 and costs of £85.

Leon Douglas , 50, of Lower Quay Road, Fareham, admitted breaching a supervision order after being released from prison.

Douglas was fined £80 after admitting failing to attend planned appointments.

Paula Neale, 50, of Grebe Close, Waterlooville, was convicted of driving a large goods vehicle on September 19 when she was banned from driving.

She admitted driving with no insurance and licence.

Neale was handed an eight month jail sentence suspended for 12 months by magistrates.

She must pay a surcharge of £128 and costs of £85.

Magistrates spared her prison because she was said to be ‘engaging with probation and had shown prospect of rehabilitation’.

Daniel Dixon, 25, of Widley Road, Portsmouth, admitted possessing cannabis on November 13, 2020.

He was fined £60.