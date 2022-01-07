Officers discovered the body after attending the home in George Street, Ryde, three days ago.

Scott Edward Cooper, a 33-year-old from Newport, was found dead at the scene.

Three men, aged 38, 29, and 28, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The body of Scott Edward Cooper, 33, of Newport, was found on Tuesday. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary.

They remain in custody for questioning at this time.

Hampshire Constabulary has referred itself to the IOPC after officers had attended the property earlier that day.

A spokesman from Hampshire police said: ‘Police had initially attended the address in George Street at approximately 2.50am on Tuesday, January 4.

‘The circumstances surrounding our response to this incident have been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.’

The spokesman added the dead man’s next of kin were being supported by specialist officers.

