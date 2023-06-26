Man found dead in Leigh Park stream described as ‘beloved cheeky chap’

READ NOW: Military convoy

A tribute from his four children Daniel, Charlotte, Macauly and Naomi, wife Alison and mother Beryl said: ‘It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved family member Barry Cairns, who was taken from us too soon.

Barry Cairns. Pic Ivan & Martine Verzar

‘Most people would describe Barry as a caring and cheeky chap, who if he could would always help those in need. He was someone that always looked on the bright side of life and could put a smile on your face, even in terrible times. His character is one that will be remembered and missed forever.

‘There are no words to describe our sorrow for someone who was a loving father, son, partner, grandfather, brother and friend. We would like to thank everyone for their condolences and support during this difficult time, particularly those who have aided the investigation. We will forever miss him. With thanks, Barry's family.’

On Thursday police said they had charged Dale Edmonds, 47, of Warnford Crescent in Leigh Park, and Mark Walkley, 42, of no fixed address, with perverting the course of justice.

After appearing before magistrates on Friday they were both remanded in custody with the case sent to Portsmouth Crown Court on July 24. Neither of the men entered a plea.

Floral tributes around Chalton Crescent, Leigh Park, Havant on Thursday 22nd June 2023 after the suspected murder of Barry Cairns Picture: Habibur Rahman:Floral tributes around Chalton Crescent, Leigh Park

Officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Barry’s death and encourage anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police to submit any information via the police online portal mipp.police.uk/operation/44HC23E06-PO1

Barry’s family are being supported by officers.

To donate to the fundraiser click here.

