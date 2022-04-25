Luke, 15, was last seen at his home in Andover last Thursday at 11.30am.

He is described as being 5ft 10ins tall, having short hair, and a medium build.

Luke, 15, has connections across the country and regularly travels on trains. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary.

When he was last spotted, the boy was wearing matching navy blue tracksuit top and bottoms, and Nike trainers with a florescent strip around the toes.

Officers said Luke may have changed his clothes since he went missing, and has connections ‘all over the country’.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Luke has now been missing for a number of days and we have followed a number of lines of enquiry to try and locate him.

‘We are now turning to the community for help.

‘He has connections all over the country and uses the rail network.

‘He had also mentioned travelling to Bournemouth.’