The 25-year-old is due to appear at a future police interview.

Officers conducted the stop and search in Simpson Close at 6pm on Tuesday.

Police were responding to reports of drug dealing in Simpson Close, Portchester. Picture: Google Street View.

Police were responding to reports of drug dealing.

Fareham police issued a statement on Facebook: ‘An amount of suspected Ketamine and Cannabis was located on the man and he will be interviewed about the offences at a later date.’

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said he was not arrested or brought into custody, and the interview will be ‘under caution’.

He encouraged residents to report drug-related matters via 101 or their website.

‘We want residents to understand that when you report these incidents to us, you might not see an immediate police response to the area,’ he said.

‘Please be reassured that this is because work is ongoing behind the scenes to develop the wider intelligence picture.’