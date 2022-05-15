Man found with multiple 'stab wounds' in Hampshire

Police were called at 9.22pm to an address on Lyndhurst Avenue, Aldershot.

Officers attended and found a 21-year-old man with suspected stab wounds to his arm and abdomen.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘The victim was taken to hospital for treatment where he remains today. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening at the current time.

‘We have arrested a 21-year-old man and a 19-year-old man, both from Aldershot, on suspicion of section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent. They remain in police custody at this time.

‘We would like to hear from anyone that has information which may assist our enquiries.

‘Perhaps you were in the area at the time and saw people acting suspiciously, or saw what happened or the aftermath?

‘We understand that incidents of this nature can be concerning and would like to reassure the local community that we do not believe there to be any wider risk to the public at the current time.

‘Officers remain at the scene today conducting enquiries. Please come and approach them if you have any questions or concerns.’