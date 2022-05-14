Cyclist arrested after being spotted riding on M3 in Hampshire

Police scrambled to the motorway in the early hours of today.
Reports were made around 5.10am that a cyclist was riding on the M3 at junction 12.
The rider was eventually brought to a stop by officers.
They were arrested for causing danger to road users and suspected possession of a class A substance.
In a tweet, Hants Road Policing described the incident writing: ‘Called this morning at 0510hrs to reports of a cyclist cycling in Lane 2 on the M3 at Jct 13.
‘They did not want to stop for us, continued into Lane 3 and eventually had to be forced onto the verge area where the rider was detained.’
Later in the morning the M3 was brought to a standstill after a HGV lorry overturned and shed its load.