Cyclist arrested after being spotted riding on M3 in Hampshire

A MAN has been arrested after a cyclist was spotted riding on the M3 in Hampshire.

Police scrambled to the motorway in the early hours of today.

Reports were made around 5.10am that a cyclist was riding on the M3 at junction 12.

The rider was eventually brought to a stop by officers.

They were arrested for causing danger to road users and suspected possession of a class A substance.

In a tweet, Hants Road Policing described the incident writing: ‘Called this morning at 0510hrs to reports of a cyclist cycling in Lane 2 on the M3 at Jct 13.

Cyclist has been arrested after being spotted riding on the M3. Picture: Hants Road Policing/@HantsPolRoads

‘They did not want to stop for us, continued into Lane 3 and eventually had to be forced onto the verge area where the rider was detained.’

Later in the morning the M3 was brought to a standstill after a HGV lorry overturned and shed its load.