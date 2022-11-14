Hampshire Constabulary reported the arrest this morning. The force sent out a public appeal for information to find a man who was wanted on recall to prison.

A statement from Hampshire police said: ‘You may recall recently we published an appeal asking for help to locate a man from Basingstoke who was wanted on recall to prison after breaching his licence.

A man from Basingstoke has been arrested for skipping bail. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘A 46-year-old man has now been arrested and recalled to prison.’

