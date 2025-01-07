Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The police have provided an update after arresting a man for sending ‘inappropriate’ messages to a woman.

Hayling Police confirmed that they arrested a 41-year-old man yesterday (January 6) on suspicion of sending malicious communications to a woman. The arrest was made after they received reports from a Hayling Island woman that she had received a number of inappropriate messages.

The police have now confirmed that following the arrest, the man has been given a conditional caution.

A Hayling Island Police Facebook post said: “We know that these types of incidents are concerning, which is why we wanted to update you and we continue to encourage people not to speculate online.

“We’d also like to take this opportunity to encourage people to report these kind of matters to us. If you have any concerns about malicious communications or inappropriate messages please do contact us directly on 101 or via our website.”