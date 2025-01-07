Man from Portsmouth handed conditional caution after sending 'inappropriate messages' to Hayling woman

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 7th Jan 2025, 12:40 GMT
Updated 7th Jan 2025, 12:40 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The police have provided an update after arresting a man for sending ‘inappropriate’ messages to a woman.

Hayling Police confirmed that they arrested a 41-year-old man yesterday (January 6) on suspicion of sending malicious communications to a woman. The arrest was made after they received reports from a Hayling Island woman that she had received a number of inappropriate messages.

The police have now confirmed that following the arrest, the man has been given a conditional caution.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police Police
Police

Visit The News’ newsletter page to sign up for our range of free emails

A Hayling Island Police Facebook post said: “We know that these types of incidents are concerning, which is why we wanted to update you and we continue to encourage people not to speculate online.

“We’d also like to take this opportunity to encourage people to report these kind of matters to us. If you have any concerns about malicious communications or inappropriate messages please do contact us directly on 101 or via our website.”

For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, click here.

Related topics:HampshirePolice
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice