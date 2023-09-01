Kevin David Penman, 32, of no fixed address was found guilty of committing two dwelling burglaries and one offence of witness intimidation at Portsmouth Crown Court on Thursday 20 July.

The court heard that he had stolen a watch on Christmas Day last year after breaking into a property on Plymouth Street. The following day on Monday 26 December 2022 he broke in and stole cash from a property on Berkshire Close. In January he then approached the victim of the second burglary in Fratton and told him to drop the charges, for which he was subsequently charged with witness intimidation.

Today at the same court he was sentenced to a total of four years in prison for the three offences.

PC Jodie Lawford one of the Area Crime Team’s burglary investigators, said: “Burgling someone’s home is a really intrusive crime and is incredibly distressing, we don’t underestimate the impact that crimes of this type have on victims. This significant sentence recognises that Penman tried to intimidate one of his victims to avoid the consequences of his actions.

“I really do hope this result helps both victims to move forward with their lives in the knowledge that justice has been secured for them. We will do everything we possibly can to support those who have been affected by these crimes and bring offenders before the courts.

“We urge anyone who has been the victim of dwelling burglary or anyone who has information on burglary or stolen goods to contact us on 101 or via the Hampshire Constabulary website”.

For more information on how to protect your home from burglary, you can visit the police crime prevention page.