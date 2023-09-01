Graham Hobbs, 56, was cycling along Daedulus Way when he was hit by a van. The collision, involving a white Renault Trafic and a blue electric bicycle, happened at the junction with Peak Lane at roughly 10.30pm on August 16.

Emergency services scrambled to the scene after Graham, of Fareham, suffered serious injuries. He was rushed to a medical facility following the crash, but subsequently passed away.

NOW READ: Man dies after Daedalus Way crash

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The family of Graham Hobbs, 56, of Fareham, have paid tribute to him after he died in hospital. The cyclist was involved in a crash in Daedalus Way. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His family are still being supported by specialist officers. They have wrote a tribute to Graham via Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

They said: “Our Dad (Graham Hobbs) was a wonderful father and grandfather. He was loved by many people and brought joy to everyone around him.

“His granddaughter absolutely adored him and he loved her very deeply. His children (Alice and Joe) learnt a lot from his kindness and generosity.

"Hoping to be half the person he was and will spend forever trying to make him proud.” Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash and are encouraging anyone who saw what happened, has dash cam footage of the incident, or who saw a van or a bicycle in the lead up to the crash, to get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad