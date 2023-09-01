Tribute paid to "wonderful" Fareham cyclist loved by many who died in hospital following traffic collision
Graham Hobbs, 56, was cycling along Daedulus Way when he was hit by a van. The collision, involving a white Renault Trafic and a blue electric bicycle, happened at the junction with Peak Lane at roughly 10.30pm on August 16.
Emergency services scrambled to the scene after Graham, of Fareham, suffered serious injuries. He was rushed to a medical facility following the crash, but subsequently passed away.
His family are still being supported by specialist officers. They have wrote a tribute to Graham via Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.
They said: “Our Dad (Graham Hobbs) was a wonderful father and grandfather. He was loved by many people and brought joy to everyone around him.
“His granddaughter absolutely adored him and he loved her very deeply. His children (Alice and Joe) learnt a lot from his kindness and generosity.
"Hoping to be half the person he was and will spend forever trying to make him proud.” Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash and are encouraging anyone who saw what happened, has dash cam footage of the incident, or who saw a van or a bicycle in the lead up to the crash, to get in touch.
Anyone with information is advised to contact Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary via 101, quoting the reference number 44230331754 or Operation Birker. Reports can also be submitted online via the police website.