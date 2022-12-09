The man in his 20s was hit by the vehicle at the A2030 roundabout at Holbrook Road in Fratton. Emergency services scrambled to the location this morning following the report at 10.08am.

SEE ALSO: Gosport man Michael Webb charged with knife possession and theft after cleaning products stolen

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers were pictured at the scene while traffic built up around the roundabout. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said someone used a van to block access to the roundabout until emergency services were at the scene.

Emergency personnel rushed to treat a cyclist who was hit by a car at the Holbrook Road roundabout in Fratton. Picture: Kirsty Ackah

She added: ‘We were called at 10.08am today to a report of a collision involving a car and a cyclist on the A2030 roundabout at Holbrook Road.

‘The cyclist, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with minor injuries. A member of the public used their van to block further access to the roundabout until emergency services arrived.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The road is now clear.’