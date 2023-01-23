It is reported that the man has been seen walking along Weston Parade exposing himself to women as they walked past him between November 21, 2022 and December, 30 2022.

Police are looking to speak to a man in connection with a series of indecent exposures in Southampton.

The man has been described as a white man, approximately 5ft 6ins to 5ft 8ins tall and of slim to medium build. He has often been seen wearing a black balaclava or black snood, a black coat, dark coloured jeans and black shoes.

It has been reported that he might also have well-trimmed, dense, white facial hair covering the whole lower half of his face and if you recognise him or have seen him in the area, the police are asking that you get in contact with them on 101.

Local neighbourhood officers have been conducting patrols in the area to reassure residents.

Anyone with information linked to these incidents can call 101, quoting crime reference number 44220503981.

