Man hunted after series of indecent exposure incidents in Southampton
POLICE have released an e-fit image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a series of indecent exposure incidents in Hampshire.
Officers who are investigating a series of incidents involving indecent exposures, in Southampton, have released an image of man they would like to speak to in connection to the crimes.
It is reported that the man has been seen walking along Weston Parade exposing himself to women as they walked past him between November 21, 2022 and December, 30 2022.
The man has been described as a white man, approximately 5ft 6ins to 5ft 8ins tall and of slim to medium build. He has often been seen wearing a black balaclava or black snood, a black coat, dark coloured jeans and black shoes.
It has been reported that he might also have well-trimmed, dense, white facial hair covering the whole lower half of his face and if you recognise him or have seen him in the area, the police are asking that you get in contact with them on 101.
The police are also asking anyone who may have been a victim of indecent exposure in the Weston Parade area, to also get in touch with them.
Local neighbourhood officers have been conducting patrols in the area to reassure residents.
Anyone with information linked to these incidents can call 101, quoting crime reference number 44220503981.
Alternatively, you can contact independent charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.