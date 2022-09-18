Man in 80s found on road in Hayling Island and in critical condition 'improving' but mystery remains
THE health of a man who was in critical condition after being found injured on a road in Hayling Island is ‘improving’ – but what happened remains unknown.
A man in his 80s was discovered seriously injured on Sea Front in the morning of September 7.
Officers were called just after 5am after a member of the public found the seriously injured pensioner.
Read More
Most Popular
He was rushed to hospital, reported to be fighting for his life.
The circumstances behind what happened to the man remains a mystery.
Hampshire Constabulary are continuing to appeal for information, and are hoping to speak to the man when he recovers.
A spokesman said: ‘He is still in hospital but appears to be improving.
‘We are still investigating the circumstances of what happened and hope to speak with him at some stage.’
Police want to hear from anyone who may have seen what happened, or have video doorbell footage.
Information can be submitted by calling 101, quoting 44220364505