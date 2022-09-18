News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Man in 80s found on road in Hayling Island and in critical condition 'improving' but mystery remains

THE health of a man who was in critical condition after being found injured on a road in Hayling Island is ‘improving’ – but what happened remains unknown.

By Freddie Webb
Sunday, 18th September 2022, 9:44 am

A man in his 80s was discovered seriously injured on Sea Front in the morning of September 7.

Officers were called just after 5am after a member of the public found the seriously injured pensioner.

Read More

Read More
Mystery surrounds how man in 80s found on Hayling Island road in critical condit...
Sea Front, Hayling Island. Picture: Google Street View.

Most Popular

He was rushed to hospital, reported to be fighting for his life.

The circumstances behind what happened to the man remains a mystery.

Hampshire Constabulary are continuing to appeal for information, and are hoping to speak to the man when he recovers.

A spokesman said: ‘He is still in hospital but appears to be improving.

SEE ALSO: What is a catafalque and its link to Queen’s funeral and lying-in-state

‘We are still investigating the circumstances of what happened and hope to speak with him at some stage.’

Police want to hear from anyone who may have seen what happened, or have video doorbell footage.

Information can be submitted by calling 101, quoting 44220364505