Man in court after pedestrian sustained 'life changing' injuries in hit and run
James Varol, 24, of Sawpit Rise, Whiteley, was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, dangerous driving, failing to report an accident and failing to stop.
It follows a collision which happened shortly after 3am on Montefiore Drive in Sarisbury Green on Thursday May 29 which left a 38-year-old pedestrian seriously injured. He was taken to Southampton General Hospital with police previously describing his injuries as potentially “life changing”.
Varol appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court where he was remanded in custody to appear back at the court on November 17 for a trial.
Two 15-year-old boys from Fareham and Hedge End who were arrested on June 3 have been bailed until September 2 and 3 respectively while enquiries continue. Police said two 18-year-old men initially arrested as part of the investigation have been released without charge and will face no further action.