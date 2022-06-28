The victim, in his 30s, was assaulted in Lawrence Road at about 1.30am yesterday morning.

Members of the public informed officers on patrol at the time, after they discovered the man.

The man was found by members of the public in Lawrence Road, Southsea. Pictured: Policemen at Lidl carpark, in Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with information, after a man was assaulted in Southsea.

‘Members of the public flagged down patrolling officers after discovering the injured man.

‘A man in his 30s received medical treatment from paramedics for injuries to his face – including a broken eye socket.

‘Officers have carried out initial enquiries, including scoping local CCTV opportunities and house-to-house visits, but are now turning to the public for help.

‘Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44220255186.’