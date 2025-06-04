An appeal has been launched after a man in his 60s was inappropriately touched outside a cricket club.

On Sunday, May 25 between 5.30pm and 6pm, a man in his 60s reported that he had been sat outside the cricket club in Purbrook Heath Road when a man touched him under his shirt.

The police have confirmed that they have arrested a 46 year-old man from Portsmouth on suspicion of sexual assault. He has been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.

It was reported that a man and a woman who were at the cricket club at the time may have witnessed the incident and the police are keen to speak to these witnesses.

The male witness has been described as white, in their 40s or 50s, of stocky build and approximately 5ft 9 to 5ft 10 inches tall. The police also said he has dark black hair and he was wearing a faded black top and faded black trousers. He was carrying a black backpack and a bottle of wine.

The woman was described as white, between 40 and 50, approximately 5ft 9 and 5ft 10 inches tall. She was wearing a blue floral dress, a long white cardigan, a white sun hat and black shoes.

If this is you, or if you were in the area at the time and witnessed the incident, the police are asking for you to contact them on 101 quoting reference 44250228484.