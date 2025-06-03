Police hunt for Hampshire man wanted in connection with stalking offences

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 3rd Jun 2025, 07:40 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2025, 07:40 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The police are hunting a man wanted in connection with stalking and breach of bail conditions.

The police have launched an appeal for information in a bid to try and locate Daniel Wells from Romsey.

The appeal says that officers have been following various lines of enquiry to locate him, and they are now turning to the public for help.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The police are searching for Daniel Wells who is wanted in connection with stalking. The police are searching for Daniel Wells who is wanted in connection with stalking.
The police are searching for Daniel Wells who is wanted in connection with stalking. | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

The 37-year-old is believed to be in the Romsey area and he is described as white, of stocky build and he is approximately six foot two inches tall. He has ginger hair and blue eyes.

If you see Daniel, the police have said do not approach him and call 999 immediately.

Anyone with information that could assist the police enquiries can do so by calling 101, quoting the reference number 44250191550.

For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, click here.

Related topics:HampshirePortsmouthPolice
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice