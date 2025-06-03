Police hunt for Hampshire man wanted in connection with stalking offences
The police have launched an appeal for information in a bid to try and locate Daniel Wells from Romsey.
The appeal says that officers have been following various lines of enquiry to locate him, and they are now turning to the public for help.
The 37-year-old is believed to be in the Romsey area and he is described as white, of stocky build and he is approximately six foot two inches tall. He has ginger hair and blue eyes.
If you see Daniel, the police have said do not approach him and call 999 immediately.
Anyone with information that could assist the police enquiries can do so by calling 101, quoting the reference number 44250191550.