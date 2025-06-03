The police are hunting a man wanted in connection with stalking and breach of bail conditions.

The appeal says that officers have been following various lines of enquiry to locate him, and they are now turning to the public for help.

The police are searching for Daniel Wells who is wanted in connection with stalking. | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

The 37-year-old is believed to be in the Romsey area and he is described as white, of stocky build and he is approximately six foot two inches tall. He has ginger hair and blue eyes.

If you see Daniel, the police have said do not approach him and call 999 immediately.

Anyone with information that could assist the police enquiries can do so by calling 101, quoting the reference number 44250191550.