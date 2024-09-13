A shocked woman saw a man in a camouflage jacket indecently exposing himself in the street.

The male was spotted yesterday morning between 7.05am and 7.15am. He was exposing himself in Devonshire Avenue, Southsea - between Heidelberg Road and Fernhurst Road.

The man indecently exposed himself in Devonshire Avenue, Southsea, Portsmouth. | Google Street View

The man was last seen at the crossing next to St Augustine Road. “The man did not speak to the woman, no physical contact was made, and the she was not hurt,” Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said.

“Officers from Southsea’s Neighbourhood Policing Team are carrying out regular patrols and we haven’t received any similar reports in the area.” The man is described as having a tanned complexion and wearing a camouflage puffer jacket, black beanie hat, tan or khaki coloured shorts and trainers.

Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting the reference number 44240391345. Reports can also be submitted online via the police website. People can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously online or by calling 0800 555 111.