A man with a “dirty looking face” flashed a woman while she was walking her dog.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The female was left horrified following the indecent exposure incident on Wednesday morning (December 11). Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the male, aged between 50 and 60, exposed himself to the female in Broom Way, Lee-on-the-Solent, after walking towards her opposite the BP garage.

“The man was walking in the direction of Cemast College and appeared to be mumbling to himself under his breath,” police said. “After passing the junction with Court Barn Lane, the woman noticed that the man was exposing himself as he passed her. He continued walking in the direction of the college.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident took place in Broom Way, Lee-on-the-Solent, opposite the BP garage. A woman was flashed by a man with a "dirty looking face" while walking her dog. | Google Street View

Police are trying to track down the male involved. He is described as being white and of a stocky build, with dark brown and short scruffy hair, with a dirty looking face. The man was wearing either a dark-coloured boiler suit, or matching trousers and top, and dirty work boots that were either dark brown or black in colour.

“Officers have been making enquiries, including scoping for CCTV, and we are encouraging anyone with information to get in touch with police,” the force added. “Did you witness this incident? Do you know who this man is, or have you encountered him in this area before? Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44240538592.”

Reports can also be submitted online via the police website. Anonymous information can be sent to the independent charity Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.