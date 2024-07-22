Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man who attacked hospital staff while being “extremely intoxicated on drugs and alcohol” has been jailed.

Robert Donnalley, 31, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to attacking security staff at St Richards Hospital in Chichester. Sussex Police said: “Robert Donnalley was taken to St Richards Hospital, Spitalfields Lane on 27 June at around 1.40pm after becoming extremely intoxicated on drugs and alcohol.

The incident took place at St Richards Hospital in Chichester. | Google Street View

“When a nurse was trying to help, Donnalley threatened her. She then called security. Donnalley proceeded to spit at and assault the two security guards.”

Officers rushed to the scene and arrested Donnalley, who was later charged. He pleaded guilty to common assault of an emergency worker and two counts of assault by beating an emergency worker.

Donnalley appeared before Brighton Magistrates' Court on June 29 and confessed his crimes. He has been sentenced to 10 weeks in prison.