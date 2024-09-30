Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been jailed for seven years after he was convicted of attempted rape, strangulation and assault following an incident in Aldershot.

Darren Hendry, 35, of Denmark Street, Aldershot, appeared at Southampton Crown Court on Friday 27 September and was sentenced to seven years in prison, with a further five years on licence once released. He will also be subject to ten-year restraining order and will remain a registered sex offender for life.

The court heard that Hendry had attempted to rape a woman in her 30s at an address in Aldershot in December 2023. The woman tried to leave the property but was assaulted and struggled to breathe when Hendry picked her up by the ribs. She managed to fight him off and left the address at 5am before going to Frimley Park Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hendry was arrested and charged with a number offences. He pleaded guilty to criminal damage and harassment but denied two counts of rape, two counts of strangulation, attempted rape and three counts of assaulting a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm.

He was found not guilty of two counts of rape, one count of strangulation and two counts of assaulting a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm. These incidents were alleged to have taken place in Brighton and Fleet.

A man has been jailed for seven years after he was convicted of attempted rape, strangulation and assault following an incident in Aldershot. | Hampshire Police

Hendry was found guilty of one count of attempted rape, strangulation and assaulting a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would like to praise her for her strength and the bravery that she has shown during the investigation and trial in extremely challenging circumstances.

“I hope that now Hendry is in prison, she is able to try and move forward and rebuild her life.

“No-one should have to feel in fear of their safety and everyone should feel safe and protected within our communities and violence of any kind will not be tolerated.

“I hope this case sends a clear message to those who commit violent and sexual offences, you will be pursued, we will catch you and you will be dealt with robustly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Serious sexual offences are one of the most devastating crimes a person can survive and that’s why we prioritise it.

If you have been affected by sexual abuse, you can report this to police by calling 101. You will be treated in the strictest of confidence and we will provide you with the help and support you need.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We recognise not everyone who has experienced this type of abuse has the confidence to report to police. There are support services out there that can offer help to you, completely independent of the police, should you need support.”