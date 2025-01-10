Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man, who demonstrated ‘extreme violence’ after crashing into a police motorcyclist and Peugeot, has been jailed for four years.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marvin Geddes, 33, of Epping Close, Southampton, appeared at Southampton Crown Court today (January 10) to be sentenced after crashing into a police motorcyclist.

The police attempted to stop Geddes, who was driving a Honda Civic with suspected cloned plates, at around 9:20pm on July 2, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man has been jailed after crashing into a police motorcyclist. Marvin Geddes, 33, of Epping Close, Southampton, appeared at Southampton Crown Court today (10 January) to be sentenced following the collision. | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

Officers spotted the car on Wimpson Lane and engaged in a short pursuit where they witnessed Geddes driving dangerously, the court heard.

PC Derek Hearn, a motorcyclist with the Roads Policing team, was involved in the pursuit of the Honda and was hit by the vehicle on Lords Hill Centre East.

PC Hearn said: “I feel lucky that I haven’t lost a limb or even my life from this incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a police officer I pride myself on doing my job to the best of my ability to safeguard the public. I do not accept that my life should be put in danger because of that.”

Terrifying dash cam footage from the police officer’s motorcycle shows the Honda crashing into the vehicle at speed.

The court was told how Geddes failed to remain at the scene of the crash and sped off before crashing into a Peugeot 108. Geddes abandoned his car and fled the scene on foot.

It was later confirmed that the Honda had been stolen from an address in Roberts Road, Southampton, on March 26, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Geddes was handed a 48-month sentence after previously pleading guilty to attempting to cause actual bodily harm, dangerous driving and driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

Superintendent Mark Lewis said: "This is a stark reminder of the dangers our officers sometimes face while simply doing their jobs.

"I was absolutely appalled when I saw the footage of this incident. No police officer should ever have to deal with such extreme violence towards them.

"The fact PC Hearn and the driver of the Peugeot were not seriously injured is extremely lucky, considering the severe level of complete disregard Geddes showed to them."