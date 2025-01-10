Police share shocking pictures of driver's tyres after stopping them on A3M

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 10th Jan 2025, 13:10 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police have shared terrifying pictures of worn down tyres after a driver was pulled over on a major A road.

A driver, who was ‘unaware’ of their extremely worn down tyres, was pulled over on the A3M after being followed for a number of miles.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Roads and Policing Unit shared two pictures of the condition of the tyres on social media.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Roads Policing conducted a tyre check on the A3m after following a vehicle for a number of miles. The driver was unaware of the condition of their tyres.The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Roads Policing conducted a tyre check on the A3m after following a vehicle for a number of miles. The driver was unaware of the condition of their tyres.
The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Roads Policing conducted a tyre check on the A3m after following a vehicle for a number of miles. The driver was unaware of the condition of their tyres. | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Roads Policing

The Facebook post said: “Sometimes they can fail drastically however it's important to pull over immediately in a safe place.

“Thanks to a driver who followed this car for a number of miles to enable us to safely stop the vehicle on A3M. Driver unaware of the tyre issue.”

For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, click here.

Related topics:HampshirePortsmouthPolice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice