Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have shared terrifying pictures of worn down tyres after a driver was pulled over on a major A road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A driver, who was ‘unaware’ of their extremely worn down tyres, was pulled over on the A3M after being followed for a number of miles.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Roads and Policing Unit shared two pictures of the condition of the tyres on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Roads Policing conducted a tyre check on the A3m after following a vehicle for a number of miles. The driver was unaware of the condition of their tyres. | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Roads Policing

The Facebook post said: “Sometimes they can fail drastically however it's important to pull over immediately in a safe place.

“Thanks to a driver who followed this car for a number of miles to enable us to safely stop the vehicle on A3M. Driver unaware of the tyre issue.”