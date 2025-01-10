Police share shocking pictures of driver's tyres after stopping them on A3M
Police have shared terrifying pictures of worn down tyres after a driver was pulled over on a major A road.
A driver, who was ‘unaware’ of their extremely worn down tyres, was pulled over on the A3M after being followed for a number of miles.
The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Roads and Policing Unit shared two pictures of the condition of the tyres on social media.
The Facebook post said: “Sometimes they can fail drastically however it's important to pull over immediately in a safe place.
“Thanks to a driver who followed this car for a number of miles to enable us to safely stop the vehicle on A3M. Driver unaware of the tyre issue.”
