Darryl Clarke, 33, was due at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on April 7 in connection with a dwelling burglary investigation.
However he failed to appear.
Officers have been conducting a number of extensive enquiries to locate Clarke since this time, and are now asking for the public’s support in locating him.
He is described as:
- White
- 5ft 10ins tall
- Medium build
- Brown hair
- Green eyes
A police spokesman said: ‘If you see him, please do not approach him and instead call 999.
‘If you have any information that could assist us in locating him, you can contact 101 quoting 44210167107.
‘Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
‘We would like to remind people that anyone found to be harbouring Darryl to deliberately obstruct our attempts to locate him may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest themselves.’