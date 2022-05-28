Darryl Clarke, 33, was due at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on April 7 in connection with a dwelling burglary investigation.

However he failed to appear.

Darryl Clarke is wanted for failing to turn up to court in Portsmouth. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

Officers have been conducting a number of extensive enquiries to locate Clarke since this time, and are now asking for the public’s support in locating him.

He is described as:

- White

- 5ft 10ins tall

- Medium build

- Brown hair

- Green eyes

A police spokesman said: ‘If you see him, please do not approach him and instead call 999.

‘If you have any information that could assist us in locating him, you can contact 101 quoting 44210167107.

‘Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.