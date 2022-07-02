Police said the incident happened when two groups came to blows on Victoria Road in Aldershot about 11.30pm on Sunday June 19.

During the scrap, a 28-year-old man was ‘pushed onto an oncoming vehicle’, police said.

The victim suffered a broken leg as a result.

The driver of the vehicle initially stopped and approached the victim but had left the scene by the time police had arrived.

While on the ground, the victim was punched by a man.

A 41-year-old man from Aldershot has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and has been released under investigation.

Police staff investigator Monika Gorna said: ‘I am appealing for information to help trace the driver of the vehicle that was involved in this incident.

‘We really need to speak to the driver of the vehicle as he was at the scene and may have information that could help our investigation.

‘Perhaps he is reading this appeal, or someone recognises the vehicle and knows who it belongs to. We know that the photo is not very clear, but we believe the vehicle to be a maroon-coloured vehicle.’

He added: ‘We’re also keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the altercation or anyone who drove by, who may have a dashcam in their vehicle.