Police update over man arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies following property disturbance

A MAN arrested on suspicion of murder following a disturbance at a property has been released by police and will face no further action.

By Steve Deeks
Saturday, 2nd July 2022, 12:55 pm

A 30-year-old man died following an incident outside Cranbury Terrace, Southampton, on Wednesday morning around 4am.

Read More

Read More
Albert Road traders in Southsea express fears over rising shoplifting from 'desp...

Police arrested a 38-year-old man from Southampton on suspicion of murder. He was also later arrested for assault by beating of an emergency worker following an incident with a detention officer while in custody.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Police. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Hampshire police confirmed the suspect has now been released. ‘The man has been questioned and we have carried out a number of enquiries at the scene,’ a police statement said.

‘We now believe the 30-year old man died due to an injury sustained at the scene which did not involve any third party, and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

‘Therefore the 38-year-old man has been released from custody and no further action will be taken against him. He received a conditional caution for the emergency worker assault.’