Police update over man arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies following property disturbance

A 30-year-old man died following an incident outside Cranbury Terrace, Southampton, on Wednesday morning around 4am.
Police arrested a 38-year-old man from Southampton on suspicion of murder. He was also later arrested for assault by beating of an emergency worker following an incident with a detention officer while in custody.
Hampshire police confirmed the suspect has now been released. ‘The man has been questioned and we have carried out a number of enquiries at the scene,’ a police statement said.
‘We now believe the 30-year old man died due to an injury sustained at the scene which did not involve any third party, and a file is being prepared for the coroner.
‘Therefore the 38-year-old man has been released from custody and no further action will be taken against him. He received a conditional caution for the emergency worker assault.’