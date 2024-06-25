Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two arrests have been made after a man wielding a machete was seen chasing two men.

The individuals were pursued yesterday evening at roughly 7.25pm, with Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary receiving several reports about the incident. Specialist officers arrived in Warburton Road, Southampton, and arrested a 19-tear-old man and an 18-year-old woman.

Warbuton Road, Southampton | Google Street View

They were detained on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. Another female, 39, of Southampton, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and obstructing police. The trio are currently in police custody.

The force said: “We believe that at least one of the two men being chased may have sustained injuries as a result of this incident. Neither victim has yet come forward to speak to police and we need anyone who knows who they might be to let us know so that we can check they are both ok and are getting any medical attention that they may need.