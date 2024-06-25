Man wielding machete chases two males down street in Hampshire with police making three arrests
The individuals were pursued yesterday evening at roughly 7.25pm, with Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary receiving several reports about the incident. Specialist officers arrived in Warburton Road, Southampton, and arrested a 19-tear-old man and an 18-year-old woman.
They were detained on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. Another female, 39, of Southampton, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and obstructing police. The trio are currently in police custody.
The force said: “We believe that at least one of the two men being chased may have sustained injuries as a result of this incident. Neither victim has yet come forward to speak to police and we need anyone who knows who they might be to let us know so that we can check they are both ok and are getting any medical attention that they may need.
“We would also like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened, and has not yet spoken to police. We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw a man wearing a black baseball cap, orange t-shirt and grey jogging bottoms in the area around the time of the incident.” Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting the reference number 44240266346. Reports can also be submitted online via the police website.