The distraught family of a man who died after being attacked at a pub have paid tribute to him.

David Hallatt, 57, from South Yorkshire, was assaulted by a stranger at The Dolphin and Anchor pub in West Street while enjoying an evening with his friends on June 20. Police and paramedics rushed to the scene following the incident just after 11pm.

Despite emergency personnel performing CPR, David was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have paid tribute to him via Sussex Police. They said: “David was so violently taken from us. He was married for 25 years with two young daughters, aged 20 and 22.

David Hallatt, 57, of South Yorkshire, died at The Dolphin and Anchor pub in Chichester following an assault. His family have issued a tribute to him. Picture: Sussex Police | Sussex Police

“He lived for his family, and he loved his work as a tiler travelling the country. He played the electric guitar, and was an avid football and rock music fan. Forever in our broken hearts, Sadie (wife), and Rosie and Sally (daughters).”

Kieran Egan, 30, of Baldmoor Lake Road, Birmingham, has been charged with murder following his arrest. He appeared in Crawley Magistrates’ Court yesterday (June 24), and has been further remanded in police custody ahead of a hearing at Lewes Crown Court today.

A 42-year-old man from County Durham was arrested on suspicion of affray and has been released on conditional bail. Police said another male suspected of affray has been identified and efforts are ongoing to bring him into custody. Detective Chief Inspector Suzanne Joseph, of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, previously said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and loved ones of the victim in this investigation, who has lost his life in such tragic circumstances.