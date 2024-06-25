Family left with "broken hearts" following death of Yorkshire man at Chichester pub as man charged with murder
David Hallatt, 57, from South Yorkshire, was assaulted by a stranger at The Dolphin and Anchor pub in West Street while enjoying an evening with his friends on June 20. Police and paramedics rushed to the scene following the incident just after 11pm.
Despite emergency personnel performing CPR, David was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have paid tribute to him via Sussex Police. They said: “David was so violently taken from us. He was married for 25 years with two young daughters, aged 20 and 22.
“He lived for his family, and he loved his work as a tiler travelling the country. He played the electric guitar, and was an avid football and rock music fan. Forever in our broken hearts, Sadie (wife), and Rosie and Sally (daughters).”
Kieran Egan, 30, of Baldmoor Lake Road, Birmingham, has been charged with murder following his arrest. He appeared in Crawley Magistrates’ Court yesterday (June 24), and has been further remanded in police custody ahead of a hearing at Lewes Crown Court today.
A 42-year-old man from County Durham was arrested on suspicion of affray and has been released on conditional bail. Police said another male suspected of affray has been identified and efforts are ongoing to bring him into custody. Detective Chief Inspector Suzanne Joseph, of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, previously said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and loved ones of the victim in this investigation, who has lost his life in such tragic circumstances.
“We are continuing to appeal for information to build a clear picture of the events of that evening.” Anyone with information can submit a report via the Major Incident Public Portal, under Operation Arunside. Reports can also be made anonymously via Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800555111.