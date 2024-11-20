Bognor Regis man with links to Petersfield and Chichester missing from hospital - people urged to call 999

Freddie Webb
By Freddie Webb

Defence Reporter

Published 20th Nov 2024, 07:22 GMT
A man with links to the Hampshire area has gone missing.

Paul, 55, from Bognor Regis in West Sussex, disappeared last Friday (November 15) at roughly 9.30pm. He was last seen at St Richards Hospital in Spitalfield Lane, Chichester.

Paul, 55 - with links to Petersfield - has gone missing from St Richards Hospital in Chichester.
Paul, 55 - with links to Petersfield - has gone missing from St Richards Hospital in Chichester. | Sussex Police

Sussex Police have issued a missing persons appeal in a bid to find him. They said: “We’re concerned for Paul, 55, who is missing from Bognor Regis. He was last seen at around 9.30pm on Friday (November 15) at St Richards Hospital, Chichester and has links to Bognor Regis Chichester and Petersfield.

“Paul has short grey hair and a small grey beard. He is believed to be wearing a dark jumper, blue jeans, a white t-shirt and dark trainers.

“If you see Paul, or have any information on his whereabouts, call 999 quoting serial 1545 of 15/11.”

