Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man with links to the Hampshire area has gone missing.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul, 55, from Bognor Regis in West Sussex, disappeared last Friday (November 15) at roughly 9.30pm. He was last seen at St Richards Hospital in Spitalfield Lane, Chichester.

Paul, 55 - with links to Petersfield - has gone missing from St Richards Hospital in Chichester. | Sussex Police

Sussex Police have issued a missing persons appeal in a bid to find him. They said: “We’re concerned for Paul, 55, who is missing from Bognor Regis. He was last seen at around 9.30pm on Friday (November 15) at St Richards Hospital, Chichester and has links to Bognor Regis Chichester and Petersfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Paul has short grey hair and a small grey beard. He is believed to be wearing a dark jumper, blue jeans, a white t-shirt and dark trainers.

“If you see Paul, or have any information on his whereabouts, call 999 quoting serial 1545 of 15/11.”