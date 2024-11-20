Bognor Regis man with links to Petersfield and Chichester missing from hospital - people urged to call 999
Paul, 55, from Bognor Regis in West Sussex, disappeared last Friday (November 15) at roughly 9.30pm. He was last seen at St Richards Hospital in Spitalfield Lane, Chichester.
Sussex Police have issued a missing persons appeal in a bid to find him. They said: “We’re concerned for Paul, 55, who is missing from Bognor Regis. He was last seen at around 9.30pm on Friday (November 15) at St Richards Hospital, Chichester and has links to Bognor Regis Chichester and Petersfield.
“Paul has short grey hair and a small grey beard. He is believed to be wearing a dark jumper, blue jeans, a white t-shirt and dark trainers.
“If you see Paul, or have any information on his whereabouts, call 999 quoting serial 1545 of 15/11.”