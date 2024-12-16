Man named and charged for attempted murder over Portsmouth stabbing by shop

A man has been charged following a stabbing by a Portsmouth shop on Saturday evening.

Police coming out of Somers Road store on Saturday after stabbing | Stuart Vaizey

Beauregard Broadbent, 32, of no fixed address in Portsmouth, has today been charged with attempted murder and possessing a knife after a 25-year-old man was knifed in Somers Town. It happened in the area of KS Somers Town Cash & Carry in Somers Road around 7.30pm.

Some reports suggested the incident happened inside the store - with officers seen coming out of the shop.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 7.33pm on Saturday 14 December to a report of a serious assault on Somers Road, Portsmouth. A 25-year-old man suffered a stab wound and was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.”

Broadbent was arrested and charged with attempted murder and possessing a knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place. He has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today (Monday 16 December).

A 34-year-old woman from Portsmouth was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. She has now been released with no further action to be taken.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44240544085.