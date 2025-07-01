Man named and charged over attempted murder of man stabbed in Southsea
As reported, just after midnight on Sunday 29 June, a 42-year-old man was assaulted at an address on Victoria Road North.
During the incident the victim suffered a stab wound and remains in hospital for treatment. His condition is described as stable and is not life threatening.
Musa Farah, 24, of Stubbington Avenue, in Portsmouth has been charged with attempted murder and grievous bodily harm with intent. He has been remanded into custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court today (Tuesday 1 July).
A 23-year-old man, also from Portsmouth, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He has been bailed with conditions whilst enquiries continue.