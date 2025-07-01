Breaking

Man named and charged over attempted murder of man stabbed in Southsea

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 1st Jul 2025, 10:34 BST
A man is due in court for attempted murder after a man was stabbed in Southsea.

Police remain at the scene at Victoria Road Northplaceholder image
Police remain at the scene at Victoria Road North | The News

As reported, just after midnight on Sunday 29 June, a 42-year-old man was assaulted at an address on Victoria Road North.

During the incident the victim suffered a stab wound and remains in hospital for treatment. His condition is described as stable and is not life threatening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Musa Farah, 24, of Stubbington Avenue, in Portsmouth has been charged with attempted murder and grievous bodily harm with intent. He has been remanded into custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court today (Tuesday 1 July).

A 23-year-old man, also from Portsmouth, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He has been bailed with conditions whilst enquiries continue.

Related topics:Police
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice